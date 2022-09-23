Maersk Drilling Tapped for Danish Drilling

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract with INEOS E&P A/S drilling two development wells and intervention work offshore Denmark.

The contract is for use of the harsh-environment jack-up rig Maersk Resolve. The two development wells will be drilled at the Solsort field. The well intervention work scopes will be on two wells within the Siri cluster.

The contract is expected to start in the first half of 2023, with an estimated duration of 322 days.

The firm contract value is approximately US$34 million, including additional services provided. The contract includes options to add drilling or plugging and abandonment work scopes at up to nine additional wells.

“We are very happy to be able to confirm that one of our rigs will once again be drilling in Danish waters,” says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

"The contract for Maersk Resolve is a testament to the excellent relationship we have been building with INEOS, which also includes the exciting Greensand carbon capture and storage project where a Maersk Drilling rig, at the end of 2022, is expected to commence the pilot phase as we kick off the work to establish the first-ever carbon injection well in the Danish North Sea."



The Maersk Resolve is a 350ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 high-efficiency jack-up rig which was delivered in 2009. It is currently operating in the UK North Sea for Spirit Energy.