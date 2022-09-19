Petrobras Extends Helix Well Intervention Vessel

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. announced on Monday that it entered into a two-year extension of its well intervention charter and services contracts with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) for the Siem Helix 2 well intervention vessel offshore Brazil. The negotiated extension is scheduled to conclude in December 2024 and directly follows Helix’s current contracts with Petrobras.

The Siem Helix 2 is a purpose-built, advanced well intervention vessel capable of performing a wide range of subsea services including production enhancement, well decommissioning, subsea installation, offshore crane and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, offshore construction and emergency response. The vessel is currently performing riser-based well intervention activities in the Santos and Campos Basins and to date has completed more than 60 well interventions for Petrobras.

Scotty Sparks, Helix’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said, “Market conditions globally and in Brazil have been improving, and demand for our world-class assets and experienced crews has been steadily increasing. The Siem Helix 2 has consistently provided industry- and global-leading well intervention services to Petrobras. This two-year extension demonstrates the capacity for Helix to continually provide innovative solutions to fit client needs, backed by our experience and proven track record, and supports our Energy Transition business model of offering clients the ability to maximize production from their existing wells.”