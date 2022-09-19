Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Digitalization: Schlumberger Launches Digital Platform Partner Program

September 19, 2022

Copyright greenbutterfly/AdobeStock
Copyright greenbutterfly/AdobeStock

Program encourages independent software vendors to build, market, and sell solutions and apps through Schlumberger digital platform.

Schlumberger launched its Digital Platform Partner Program, designed allow independent software vendors (ISV) to leverage Schlumberger’s digital platform to build new applications and software and offer them to the market. In turn, Schlumberger customers will access a broad range of interoperable digital solutions.

“The Schlumberger Digital Platform Partner Program brings together digital solutions from Schlumberger and a growing number of ISVs, substantially increasing the choice of artificial intelligence (AI) and data science-enriched domain workflows for customers,” said Trygve Randen, director, Digital Subsurface Solutions, Schlumberger. “Our digital platform has become an open ecosystem of connected digital solutions, enabling customers to extract maximum value from their data, helping them innovate faster and drive business performance improvements at scale.”

At launch, nine ISVs are offering software solutions to Schlumberger customers, and the platform has been designed with an open framework to quickly onboard new partners.

Current apps include:

  • Resoptima’s ResX software, which is designed to work with Schlumberger solutions to deliver ensemble-based modeling of reservoirs while continuously conditioning data.
  • LogQA, a cloud application from RoQC that rapidly identifies sub-standard log data and uses machine learning to fix log quality issues. In the production domain, the Tachyus Aqueon App helps customers make data-driven decisions in waterflood development, management, and optimization.
Technology Software Digitalization


Trending Offshore News

Credit: nikkytok/AdobeStock

Offshore Drilling Dayrates Could Soon Rise Above $500,000
Drilling
Credit: Jan De Nul

Jan De Nul's Newbuild Jack-up Voltaire Suffers 'Limited...
Offshore

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

OMV Hires Deepsea Yantai to Drill Eirik Well

OMV Hires Deepsea Yantai to Drill Eirik Well

Vaar Energi Flags $1.2 Billion Cost Jump for Balder X Project

Vaar Energi Flags $1.2 Billion Cost Jump for Balder X Project

Gulf of Mexico Oil Driller QuarterNorth Explores Sale

Gulf of Mexico Oil Driller QuarterNorth Explores Sale

Partners Group Sells Stake in Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Partners Group Sells Stake in Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine