Digitalization: Schlumberger Launches Digital Platform Partner Program

Program encourages independent software vendors to build, market, and sell solutions and apps through Schlumberger digital platform.

Schlumberger launched its Digital Platform Partner Program, designed allow independent software vendors (ISV) to leverage Schlumberger’s digital platform to build new applications and software and offer them to the market. In turn, Schlumberger customers will access a broad range of interoperable digital solutions.

“The Schlumberger Digital Platform Partner Program brings together digital solutions from Schlumberger and a growing number of ISVs, substantially increasing the choice of artificial intelligence (AI) and data science-enriched domain workflows for customers,” said Trygve Randen, director, Digital Subsurface Solutions, Schlumberger. “Our digital platform has become an open ecosystem of connected digital solutions, enabling customers to extract maximum value from their data, helping them innovate faster and drive business performance improvements at scale.”

At launch, nine ISVs are offering software solutions to Schlumberger customers, and the platform has been designed with an open framework to quickly onboard new partners.

Current apps include: