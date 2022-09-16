Ranhill Worley to Deliver FEED Services for PTTEP's Offshore Gas Project in Malaysia

Bursa Malaysia-listed firm Ranhill Utilities said Wednesday that its affiliate firm Perunding Ranhill Worley had won a contract with the Thai oil firm PTTEP to provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for offshore facilities for SK410B Lang Lebah development project, offshore Sarawak Malaysia.

The contract was awarded to Perunding Ranhill Worley, a company, principally involved in the provision of engineering and design services of oil and gas facilities. Ranhill Utilities, via its subsidiary Ranhill Worley, owns a 49.0 % equity interest in Perunding Ranhill Worley.

The value of the FEED contract is 43.0 million Malaysian Ringgit or around $9,48 million. The contract and the scope of works under the contract for the project will be carried out by Ranhill Worley.

The project is located in shallow waters, approximately 90 kilometers offshore Sarawak, covering an area of around 1,870 square kilometers.

PTTEP and its partner Petronas in February 2021 said they'd made a large gas discovery at the Lang Lebah-2 well in the block

Phongsthorn Thavisin, PTTEP CEO at the time, said the drilling result was "the largest-ever gas discovery by PTTEP."

Petronas said that the time that the well had been tested and flowed at 50 million cubic feet of gas per day with a significant amount of gas in place. This was an appraisal drilling to confirm the upside potential and to accelerate the development program.

Back in 2019, Petronas and its partners in Central Luconia Province drilled commercially viable gas discovery through the first exploration well, Lang Lebah-1RDR2.