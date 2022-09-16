Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
RWE, Latvenergo Team Up to Build Offshore Wind Farms in Latvia

September 16, 2022

Credit: dragancfm/AdobeStock

Renewable energy firm RWE and Latvia state-owned electric utility company Latvenergo have partnered up to develop, construct and operate offshore wind projects off the Latvian coast. 

"The equal partnership represents a strong combination of experience and expertise in offshore wind development, efficient project delivery, safe operation and extensive knowledge of the Latvian energy market and power supply in the Baltic States. The powerful partnership has been forged to support the build-out of offshore wind in order to strengthen Latvia’s energy independence," RWE said.

According to the National Energy and Climate Plan, Latvia aims to increase its wind capacity from currently approximately 70 megawatts (MW) to
800 MW by 2030. 

In addition, the country plans to open the “ELWIND” tender, a 1-gigawatt (GW) cross-border offshore project in collaboration with Estonia.

Latvian Minister of Economics, Ilze Indriksone, said: “The sea has a special meaning for us, previously we have generally seen it as an environmental resource, a recreational resource and an opportunity to enjoy nature. Today, the meaning has changed, but it is not gone. That is why the involvement of state-owned companies is more than welcome in research, development and in cooperation with international partners. Concluding agreements in research accelerates our goal of reaching energy security and energy independence.”L-R: Mārtiņš ČaksteChairman of the Management Board and CEO of Latvenergo, and Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of Offshore Wind of RWE Renewables - Credit: RWE

Mārtiņš Čakste, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Latvenergo, says: “The Baltic Sea wind off Latvia’s shores is a national treasure with untapped potential. Going forward, this will undoubtedly increase the energy independence of Latvia and neighboring countries,
and will enable the export of electricity to the growing European electricity market."

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of Offshore Wind of RWE Renewables, says: “Offshore wind is key to meeting the increasing demand for renewable power in Europe, supporting local industries and creating new, future-proof jobs. Together with our partner Latvenergo we are committed to contributing towards delivering Latvias offshore wind ambitions  hand in hand with the local communities and supply chain. We bring more than 20 years of experience and technical expertise in the offshore industry to this partnership.


