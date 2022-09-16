CBED's Wind Innovation SOV Extends Stay at German Wind Farm Project

Offshore accommodation company CBED has won a contract extension for its Wind Innovation service operations vessel Wind Innovation.

Back in May, the company secured a contract for the vessel at the DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

Now, the extension has been secured with the wind farm owner, a joint venture between Vattenfall Europe Windkraft GmbH and Stadtwerke München GmbH Vattenfall, securing full activity for the SOV, Wind Innovation, from Q1 to Q4 2023. Financial details were not disclosed.

Daniel Alon, General Manager, CBED said: "Following a positive project opening, we are excited to extend our collaboration and offer comfortable living onboard Wind Innovation for the service teams for a prolonged period. In fact, this new contract marks CBED’s 30th offshore wind assignment, and also, on this occasion, we expect our joint operations to contribute to CBED’s collective and unparalleled offshore experience.”

DanTysk Sandbank Offshore Wind required a Walk-to-Work vessel that was equipped with DP2, and gangway capabilities and which, at the same time, met all technical and HS requirements.

"For this specific project, the offshore operations will benefit from the adjustable pedestal gangway, allowing the flexibility of connecting Wind Innovation to transition pieces of different heights across the two involved wind farms. Wind Innovation can operate as low as 11,95 m (LAT) from the lowest operation level up to 26,45 m (HAT) from the highest operating level," CBED said.

CBED will use the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark, as the base port for crew change and loading of fresh supplies throughout the project period.

DanTysk offshore wind farm is located 70 km west of the island Sylt and has been in operation since 2014. Sandbank offshore wind farm is located 90 km west of Sylt and has been in operation since 2017. With their 152 turbines combined, the offshore wind farms have a total capacity of 576 MW, enough to provide electricity to more than half a million households.