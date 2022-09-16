Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Kazakhstan's Kashagan Field to Resume Normal Oil Output in October 'At best'

September 16, 2022

Kashagan Field - Credit: Planet Labs/Wikimedia Commons Planet Labs - CC BY-SA 4.0
Kashagan Field - Credit: Planet Labs/Wikimedia Commons Planet Labs - CC BY-SA 4.0

 Kazakhstan's vast Kashagan oilfield, where production sharply declined following an emergency gas release last month, will resume output at usual levels "in October at best", Kazakh Energy Minister Bulat Akchulakov told Reuters on Friday.

Production at Kashagan, one of the world's largest oil fields, sharply declined on Aug. 3 due to a gas release. Kashagan had planned to boost output to 500,000 bpd after upgrades. 

Daily oil production on Kashagan stayed close to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Aug. 29-30, some four times below normal output levels of the field, two other sources said, citing production data. 

Akchulakov said future production volumes and time frames for the field will be outlined on Sept. 21-22, while the country plans to stick to its oil production plans for 2022 of 85.5 million tonnes.

Separately, he said that all the three mooring points at the Black Sea's terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium will resume operations before Oct. 10-15.

The Kashagan consortium includes Eni, ExxonMobil, CNPC, Shell, TotalEnergies, Inpex and Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz.


 (Reuters - Reporting by Tamara Vaal; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Energy Activity Production Caspian Sea


Trending Offshore News

Wael Sawan - Credit: Shell Photographic Services (cropped)

Shell Picks Renewables Boss Sawan as New CEO. Van Beurden...
People
Oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Scott Bufkin/AdobeStock

The U.S. Oil Executive Making a Big Bet on Combating...
Energy

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Woodside Books Floatel's Accommodation Rig for Pluto Work

Woodside Books Floatel's Accommodation Rig for Pluto Work

CBED's Wind Innovation SOV Extends Stay at German Wind Farm Project

CBED's Wind Innovation SOV Extends Stay at German Wind Farm Project

Offshore Drilling Dayrates Could Soon Rise Above $500,000

Offshore Drilling Dayrates Could Soon Rise Above $500,000

Prysmian Bags Offshore Wind Cable Deals Worth More Than 800M Euros

Prysmian Bags Offshore Wind Cable Deals Worth More Than 800M Euros

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine