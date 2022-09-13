Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Tanjung Offshore Services Wins Two-Year Subsea Inspection Contract with Petronas Carigali

September 13, 2022

Image for illustration only - Credit: Shane/AdobeStock
Malaysian energy industry solutions provider T7 Global said recently that its subsidiary Tanjung Offshore Services had received a two-year contract from Petronas Carigali for subsea inspection services.

The contract, effective until August 2024, will see Tanjung Offshore provide platform-based underwater inspection services by utilizing mini remotely
operated vehicles (“Mini-ROV”) for over 30 offshore structures such as jackets and pipelines in Malaysia.

T7 Global Group Chief Executive Officer, Tan Kay Zhuin said: "This is our third mini-ROV contract, with the previous contracts awarded by Petronas and Pioneer Pegasus Sdn Bhd in 2019 and 2021, respectively, for a total of 15 platforms inspection works."

"We are honored and thankful for this latest award from PETRONAS, which shows the confidence and acknowledgment of the feasibility of our Mini-ROV solution. The Mini-ROV business is anticipated to provide annual recurring revenue for T7 Global. We view this as a long-term sustainable business where technology plays a vital role in transforming the way we perform inspection and maintenance works.

"T7 Global presents an innovative underwater inspection and maintenance approach in the region and welcomes offshore operators to consider our solution."

According to T7, the Mini-ROV is one of the company's early initiatives, having begun as a trial project in 2019 through its offshore construction services segment, where the company integrates compact robotic inspection technology into underwater operations. 

"Offshore structures are required to undergo regular inspection tests to verify their structural stability and T7 Global is able to cater to this market in a more efficient and cost-effective manner. By utilizing its Mini-ROV for underwater inspections and maintenance services, T7 Global’s clients will enjoy valuable time and cost savings as compared to the conventional underwater inspection coupled with marine vessels," T7 Global said.

