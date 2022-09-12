Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

US Seeks to Restore Safety Rules Sparked by Gulf Oil Spill

September 12, 2022

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)
(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

The Biden administration on Monday proposed offshore drilling safety measures that it said would help prevent oil spills and protect workers and the environment.

The proposal aims to restore safety provisions put in place by the Obama administration in 2016 following the fatal 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon spill, the worst in United States history.

The Trump administration had revised the rules in 2019 to reduce what the oil and gas industry said was a financial burden.

The Interior Department, which oversees the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), said the changes would incorporate the latest industry technology improvements.

"As our nation transitions to a clean energy economy, we will continue strengthening and modernizing offshore energy standards and oversight," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on a call with reporters. "We will continue to put the lives and livelihoods of workers first, as well as the protection of our waters and marine habitat."

The rule revisions would tighten technical requirements of blowout prevention systems and mandate speedier failure investigations. They also require companies to submit failure data directly to BSEE rather than to third parties.

The proposal is open to public comment until Nov. 14.

Oil industry trade group the National Ocean Industries Association said it would review the proposal and work with federal regulators to ensure that the changes increase safety.

Environmental group Oceana reacted to the proposal by calling for the end to offshore drilling.

"While the new safety measures being proposed are a step in the right direction, no operator can promise there wont' be another disaster like BP's Deepwater Horizon blowout," Oceana campaign director Diane Hoskins said in an emailed statement.

The BP Macondo well blowout and fire on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig on April 20, 2010 killed 11 workers and cost billions of dollars for Gulf Coast restoration.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Aurora Ellis)

Offshore Drilling North America Regulations Safety & Security


Trending Offshore News

Haliade-X prototype in Rotterdam - Image Credit: GE Renewable Energy

GE Can't Make, Sell Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbines in...
Energy
Broken Chain Monument in Norway. Built to honor the victims of the Alexander Kielland disaster - Image by Robert Rozbora - AdobeStock

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster
Norway

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

EU Eyes Levy on Fossil Fuel Firms to Help Consumers Survive Energy Crisis

EU Eyes Levy on Fossil Fuel Firms to Help Consumers Survive Energy Crisis

Tullow Oil to Delist from Euronext Dublin Bourse

Tullow Oil to Delist from Euronext Dublin Bourse

US Seeks to Restore Safety Rules Sparked by Gulf Oil Spill

US Seeks to Restore Safety Rules Sparked by Gulf Oil Spill

WAGO Promotes Cox to New Automation Position

WAGO Promotes Cox to New Automation Position

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine