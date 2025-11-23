Florida Republicans Oppose Trump's Offshore Oil Leasing Plan

Florida Republicans, led by Governor Ron DeSantis have said that they are opposed to a plan of the Trump administration which could allow for new oil and natural gas drilling off Florida's Gulf Coast.

The reactions were in response to a proposal by the Interior Department published on Thursday, which contemplated future oil leasing in an eastern portion of Gulf of Mexico that is heavily used for military training and testing.

Congress ruled out energy development in the region nearly 20 years ago. President Donald Trump, who is a Republican and was elected during his first term, extended this moratorium to 2020 at Florida officials' request.

Molly Best said, in an email statement sent on Friday, that "Our Administration is supportive of the 2020 Presidential Memorandum, and we urge the Department of Interior reconsider and conform to the 2020 Trump Administration Policy."

Best emphasized the importance of the Eastern Gulf for military activities and the ban on drilling within Florida's state water.

The Department of Defense refused to comment on the proposal. The Interior Department didn't immediately respond to an inquiry for comment.

Rick Scott, a Republican Senator from Florida, and Ashley Moody also criticized this proposal on X.

Scott wrote in a Thursday post that he had spoken to Burgum and told him that he expected the moratorium to remain in place and that Florida's coastlines would not be considered for oil drilling in any future plans to protect Florida tourism, its environment and military training.

Moody referred to the proposal as concerning and urged Congressmen to support legislation which would ban drilling along Florida's Gulf Coast and Atlantic Coast.

Moody wrote: "Preserving the natural beauty of our state is important for the millions of people who live in the Sunshine State, as well as our visitors and those whose livelihoods are dependent on tourism." (Reporting and editing by Diane Craft; Nichola Groom)

(source: Reuters)