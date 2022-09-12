Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker BP Gets PSA Norway Nod to Use Maersk Jack-up Rig in North Sea

September 12, 2022

Credit: Maersk Drilling
Credit: Maersk Drilling

Norwegian oil and gas fim Aker BP has received a Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) consent to use the jack-up drilling rig Maersk Invincible for drilling activities on the Ivar Aasen field, offshore Norway. 

The consent includes plugging, geological side steps, side step drilling, and completion of well 16/1 D-8 A/B/C/D and completion of wells 16/1-D-13A and 16/1-D-9C.

Ivar Aasen is a field in the northern part of the North Sea, 30 kilometers south of the Grane and Balder fields. The water depth is 110 meters. 

Ivar Aasen was discovered in 2008, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 2013. The development comprises a production, drilling, and quarters (PDQ) platform with a steel jacket and a separate jack-up rig for drilling and completion. Production started in 2016.

