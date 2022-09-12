Edda Breeze CSOV Visits Oslo

Edda Breeze, the first of seven of Norway-based Edda Wind's offshore wind service vessels, is visiting Oslo this week.

Edda Wind took delivery of the CSOV earlier this year. The vessel was built by Astilleros Gondán shipyard in Spain.

The vessel is 88.3 meters long with a beam of 19.7 meters. It can accommodate up to 120 persons onboard.

Kenneth Walland, CEO of Edda Wind, said: "It is special for us to take Edda Breeze to Norway, where Edda Wind was established in 2015. Now we get to show the first state-of-the-art CSOV to stakeholders at home."

The Commissioning Service Operation Vessel is designed for worldwide offshore wind operations.

"Prepared for emission-free operations with a hydrogen-based propulsion system, it will enable the construction and commissioning of wind farms without generating carbon emissions within just a few years," the Haugesund-based offshore wind vessel owner said.

"Being the first in seven C/SOVs fit for zero-emission, Edda Breeze marks a milestone for Edda Wind. We strongly believe that the upcoming hydrogen solution will be a game changer. It is also proof that we continue to improve our operations," says Walland.

The company will have a fleet of nine SOVs and CSOVs. In 2023 six of these will be in operation.

When completed, the Edda Breeze CSOV will go on a ten-year contract with Ocean Breeze on the Bard Offshore 1 farm in Germany.

"Being an early mover in delivering purpose-built vessels for offshore wind farm operations, Edda Wind has already gained a solid track record of excellence in the offshore wind industry. We continue to see strong growth in demand," says Walland.

According to the company, it is estimated that more than 250 vessels will be required by 2030, excluding China, numbers which far exceed the existing tonnage and order book of 49 vessels in total.

"We have a strong foundation and are a market leader in the pure play offshore wind segment. By combining innovative technical solutions and years of maritime experience, we enable our clients to successfully accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production, says Walland.



