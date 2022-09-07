Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Bristow Tallies Multi-year SAR Contract from Equinor

September 7, 2022

Johan Sverdrup (Photo: Equinor)
Johan Sverdrup (Photo: Equinor)

Offshore helicopter firm Bristow Group announced an award from energy company Equinor to provide search and rescue services offshore at the Johan Sverdrup and Statfjord B platforms, located in the Norwegian North Sea off the west coast of Norway.

The contract take effect September 1, 2023 and has a duration of four years and includes three single year extension options. Three advanced search and rescue configured S-92 helicopters will provide the search and rescue service. Two helicopters will be based on Equinor`s platforms with a backup S-92 based onshore.

Bristow has been an Equinor aviation partner for more than 25 years supporting the Norwegian Continental shelf both for crew change service and search and rescue services. In addition to Norwegian operations, Bristow also provides helicopter services to Equinor in Brazil and the U.S.

