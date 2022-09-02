Mauritania Hopes to Agree Plan for BP's BirAllah Gas Field in 2-3 years

Mauritania hopes to agree a business plan for BP's BirAllah offshore gas field in two to three years' time, Energy Minister Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh said at a conference in Dakar on Thursday.

Speaking earlier at the same conference, BP Executive Vice-President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell said it was working with the Mauritanian government on the most attractive development path for the field.

(Reporting by Bate Felix/Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)