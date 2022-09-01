Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Swire Energy Services Names Wind Division Head

September 1, 2022

Claus Rødsgaard - Credit: Swire Energy Services
Claus Rødsgaard - Credit: Swire Energy Services

Energy services provider Swire Energy Services has appointed Claus Rødsgaard as Head of Operations, in a newly created role for the Wind Division.

Rødsgaard will support and oversee operational activity within the Swire Energy  Services (SES) Wind Division and will be based in Lystrup, Denmark. 

"Joining SES from Dominion Global, holding the position of Head of Blades and Composites, Claus and a small management team built their wind service from the beginning, and [he] brings over 25 years of management and leadership experience. With a previous role as CEO and various roles in the renewables and wind industries, Claus was also involved in the Mayflower Project, the biggest ERP rollout in the wind industry to date," Swire Energy Services said .

Swire Energy Services says its wind division provides end-to-end services designed to optimise the performance of onshore and offshore wind farms and includes blade inspection and repair, wind turbine maintenance, and HV  & electrical services.  

