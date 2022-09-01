Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
KOTUG Buys Seaways

September 1, 2022

Seaways 24, the latest DP2 asset of the Seaways fleet - Credit: Kotug
Seaways 24, the latest DP2 asset of the Seaways fleet - Credit: Kotug

Dutch marine services and towage firm KOTUG has closed the acquisition of Seaways, first announced in April. The fee was not disclosed.

"The acquisition of Seaways brings together the assets, expertise and people of two leading companies that support the worldwide floating facility business such as FSO, FPSO, FLNG, FSRU and SPM Terminals. With all customary, governmental, and other required approvals, KOTUG will now focus on the integration of Seaways and strengthening its leading presence in the floating offshore market," KOTUG said.

The founder and former owner of the family-owned Seaways, Captain Ashish Nijhawan, will be stepping down from his role as Managing Director effective immediately. 

"Under his leadership, the company has been built from scratch to become the thriving business it is today. Owning and operating an impressive fleet comprising DPS-2 capability AHTs, Fast Crew Suppliers (Crew Boats for Passenger Transportation), and Cargo Barges, and also providing terminal management services," KOTUG said.

Ard-Jan Kooren, President & CEO of KOTUG: “It is with great respect that we say goodbye to Captain Ashish Nijhawan, his sons and wife, whose accomplishments have been outstanding. Today, we welcome 340 new colleagues into the family-owned KOTUG Group of Companies, whose corporate cultures and values are very similar and compatible.”

"I am very proud of the company we have built, and I am incredibly thankful to everyone who has worked to support our journey. I have deep trust in a bright future for Seaways under the leadership of KOTUG executing their vision to be the world's leading towage and maritime service provider," said Captain Ashish Nijhawan.


