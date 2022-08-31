Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Archer Bags $200M Drill Pipe Pool Services Contract

August 31, 2022

Oilfield services firm Archer said Wednesday it had secured a Drill Pipe Pool Services contract in Norway worth NOK 2 billion (around $200 million).

Services to be delivered under the contract, with an undisclosed client, include management, handling, maintenance, storage, repair, and purchase of drill pipe and equipment for and on behalf of the customer.  

The scope of work will be delivered by Archer in cooperation with subcontractors. 

The 6-year contract will start on December 1st, 2022, and has two optional extension periods of two years each.

 

