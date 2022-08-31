Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
World’s Largest Installed Offshore Wind Farm Fully Operational

August 31, 2022

Credit: Ørsted (File image)
Danish renewable energy giant Ørsted said Wednesday that Hornsea 2, the world’s largest installed offshore wind farm, is now fully operational off the UK coast. 

The 1.3GW offshore wind farm comprises 165 wind turbines, located 89km off the Yorkshire Coast. I can power over 1.4 million UK households. 

The wind farm is located alongside the Hornsea 1 wind farm, and the two wind farms can power 2.5 million households.

The Hornsea zone, an area of the North Sea covering more than 2,000 km2, is also set to include Hornsea 3. 

The 2.8 GW project is planned to follow Hornsea 2, having been awarded a contract for difference from the UK government earlier this year. 

Ørsted now has 13 operational offshore wind farms in the UK, providing 6.2GW of electricity for the UK – enough to power more than 7 million households.

Facts about Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm as shared by Ørsted

  • 165 wind turbines delivering 1.3 GW of renewable electricity
  • The wind farm spans an area of 462 km2 – equal to more than 64,000 football fields
  • Each wind turbine blade is 81m long and the blade tip reaches more than 200m above sea level
  • One revolution of the wind turbine blades can power an average UK home for 24 hours
  • 390km of subsea export cables take the power generated from Hornsea 2 to the shore at Horseshoe Point in Lincolnshire
