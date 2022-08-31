World’s Largest Installed Offshore Wind Farm Fully Operational

Danish renewable energy giant Ørsted said Wednesday that Hornsea 2, the world’s largest installed offshore wind farm, is now fully operational off the UK coast.

The 1.3GW offshore wind farm comprises 165 wind turbines, located 89km off the Yorkshire Coast. I can power over 1.4 million UK households.

The wind farm is located alongside the Hornsea 1 wind farm, and the two wind farms can power 2.5 million households.

The Hornsea zone, an area of the North Sea covering more than 2,000 km2, is also set to include Hornsea 3.

The 2.8 GW project is planned to follow Hornsea 2, having been awarded a contract for difference from the UK government earlier this year.

Ørsted now has 13 operational offshore wind farms in the UK, providing 6.2GW of electricity for the UK – enough to power more than 7 million households.

Facts about Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm as shared by Ørsted