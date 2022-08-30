Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Atlantic Wind Transfers Orders Six CTVs

August 30, 2022

Credit. Atlantic Wind Transfer
Credit. Atlantic Wind Transfer

Rhode Island-based offshore wind farm crew transfer vessel company Atlantic Wind Transfers has ordered six crew transfer vessels to be built at St. Johns Ship Building in Palatka, Fla. 

The first two vessels, of the Chartwell Ambitious-class design, are expected to be delivered in the summer of 2023 and January 2024, with four further builds in the pipeline. The 25.2-meter aluminum catamarans will each have capacity to transport 24 personnel to and from turbines.

Charles A. Donadio, Jr., founder of AWT, said, "We're pleased to strengthen our pioneering status in delivering another first for the U.S. offshore wind sector with these new [EPA] Tier 4 vessel orders. 

"Our goal is to build the most reliable, multipurpose Jones-Act CTV fleet in the U.S., and provide our clients with cutting-edge technology while lowering our carbon footprint and meeting all Jones Act and USCG regulations. This investment will enable AWT to have crew transfer vessels available for charter to support the demand over the next several years."

In May 2020,  Atlantic Wind Transfers secured its second long-term O&M crew transfer vessel (CTV) contract in the U.S. to provide offshore marine support services for the Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines to be installed for the first offshore wind project in U.S. federal waters. The project is being developed by Richmond, Va.-based Dominion Energy.

Offshore Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity North America Crew Transfer Vessels


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Aker Solutions (File image)

Schlumberger, Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions to Form Subsea...
Energy
The Ocean Princess is pictured under way before the contact (left); and platform SP-83A is pictured before the contact (right). (Source: © Malcom Cotte MarineTraffic.com; Arena Offshore - via NTSB)

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error,...
Offshore

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Equinor and Vår Energi Support FASTsubsea's Subsea Pump Tech

Equinor and Vår Energi Support FASTsubsea's Subsea Pump Tech

DNV Close to Granting Main Scantling Approval for Odfjell Oceanwind's Floater

DNV Close to Granting Main Scantling Approval for Odfjell Oceanwind's Floater

Atlantic Wind Transfers Orders Six CTVs

Atlantic Wind Transfers Orders Six CTVs

Kongsberg Maritime Launches EcoAdvisor for Offshore Vessels

Kongsberg Maritime Launches EcoAdvisor for Offshore Vessels

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine