Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor, Wintershall Dea Eye Pipeline to Capture CO2 under North Sea

August 30, 2022

Credit: Wintershall DEA
Credit: Wintershall DEA

Equinor and Wintershall Dea will jointly develop carbon capture and storage projects, the oil firms said on Tuesday, with ideas to build a pipeline from Germany to Norway to transport and store carbon dioxide (CO2) under the North Sea.

The firms would work together to establish technical and commercial solutions for the development of carbon capture and storage (CCS) across borders in Europe, they said.

"The partnership intends to connect Germany, the largest CO2 emitter in Europe, and Norway, holding Europe's largest CO2 storage potential," they said in a joint statement.

Equinor and Wintershall Dea eye the construction of a 900-km (560-mile) long pipeline to transport CO2 from northern Germany to storage sites offshore Norway before 2032.

The pipeline is expected to have a transport capacity of 20 million to 40 million tonnes of CO2 per year, equivalent to around 20% of all German industrial emissions per year, they said. 

The project would also consider another solution where CO2 is transported by ship from Germany to Norway.

Wintershall Dea and Equinor also plan to apply for offshore CO2 storage licenses to store between 15 million to 20 million tonnes per year under the North Sea.

The move comes a day after Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies signed their first commercial deal to transport CO2 emitted by a Yara fertilizer plant and store it under the North Sea. 

The deal involving Yara's Dutch plant was the first commercial agreement on cross-border CO2 transport and storage signed in the world.    

The International Energy Agency says carbon capture and storage is vital to reducing global CO2 emissions, including from hard-to-abate sectors such as cement production, to curb global warming. 

However, there are few commercial projects in existence. 

In addition, some environmentalists say that CCS prolongs the age of burning hydrocarbons for energy and that the world needs to shift to renewables.

 (Reuters - Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

Industry News Activity Europe Decarbonization CCS


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Aker Solutions (File image)

Schlumberger, Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions to Form Subsea...
Energy
The Ocean Princess is pictured under way before the contact (left); and platform SP-83A is pictured before the contact (right). (Source: © Malcom Cotte MarineTraffic.com; Arena Offshore - via NTSB)

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error,...
Offshore

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Equinor and Vår Energi Support FASTsubsea's Subsea Pump Tech

Equinor and Vår Energi Support FASTsubsea's Subsea Pump Tech

DNV Close to Granting Main Scantling Approval for Odfjell Oceanwind's Floater

DNV Close to Granting Main Scantling Approval for Odfjell Oceanwind's Floater

Atlantic Wind Transfers Orders Six CTVs

Atlantic Wind Transfers Orders Six CTVs

Kongsberg Maritime Launches EcoAdvisor for Offshore Vessels

Kongsberg Maritime Launches EcoAdvisor for Offshore Vessels

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine