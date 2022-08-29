Schlumberger Joins Shared Offshore Seismic Data Base 'Versal'

Seismic data companies CGG, PGS, and TGS, which last year launched Versal, a unified seismic data ecosystem giving access to "three of the world’s largest multi-client libraries via a single log-in," said Monday that Schlumberger had become a part of Versal, expanding the database further.

"Versal is a unified, independent, secure, cloud-based multi-client seismic data ecosystem where energy companies can easily access all their data and entitlements in one place via a single log-in. Versal allows E&P teams to capitalize on their interpretation and analysis workflows for subsurface projects by leveraging a seamless licensed data experience that takes minutes rather than days, enabling maximum efficiency and opportunity generation," the statement reeased Monday reads.

“We are very pleased to see Schlumberger join Versal, giving clients streamlined access to four of the industry’s largest multi-client data libraries. Versal now represents the overwhelming majority of the seismic data available on the market today—all within a single user-friendly platform. Now oil and gas operators have even more data at their fingertips to make better-informed decisions during their critical exploration and development operations,” says Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data at CGG.



“We are very pleased by Schlumberger’s decision to join Versal. They have a significant multi-client data library, and combining it with the seismic multi-client libraries of PGS, TGS and CGG makes Versal an even more important vendor-neutral cloud-based common ecosystem for multi-client data. We are proud and excited by Versal becoming a successful industry-wide digitalization initiative,” says Nathan Oliver, EVP Sales & Services at PGS.



“What makes Versal unique is that it’s customer-centric with the aim to ensure that E&P teams have access to the most accurate information, all in one place, to make the best exploration decisions. And by adding Schlumberger’s multi-client data library to Versal, we’re now able to offer the industry a robust and collaborative solution to explore and evaluate virtually all global multi-client data. We look forward to our continued partnership with CGG, PGS and Schlumberger as we evolve this ecosystem,” says Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS.



