Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oceaneering to Use HUVR's Inspection Data Management Software for Integrity Management Offerings

August 29, 2022

An illustration of the overview of services touched by Oceaneering’s Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) group - Credit: Oceaneering
An illustration of the overview of services touched by Oceaneering’s Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) group - Credit: Oceaneering

Subsea services and technology firm Oceaneering will use the Inspection Data Management Software (IDMS) platform provided by Austin-based software firm HUVRdata (HUVR) to enhance its current Integrity Management offerings.  

"The arrangement leverages our industry-leading subject-matter expertise and accelerates HUVR’s technology roadmap to create new and enhanced software products that are of value to Oceaneering’s customers," Oceaneering said.

"The collaboration between Oceaneering and HUVR is a key component of our strategy to enable cross-segment digital transformation in both offshore, from topside to subsea, and onshore environments. With the launch of a new digital asset management system, Oceaneering expects to leverage its network of partners and deliver digital solutions to the integrity management market," the company said.

According to Oceaneering, HUVR’s cloud-based IDMS platform is mobile-connected, flexible, scalable, and vendor-agnostic. Its capabilities support automated inspection data collection and analysis from a variety of sources in the field, enabling data-driven risk mitigation and reduction of the total cost of asset ownership.

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, “We are excited to integrate the HUVR platform with Oceaneering’s integrity-management expertise and worldwide presence into a transformative, end-to-end digital offering, to accelerate and better inform our clients’ integrity-management decisions.”  
"We are honored to be chosen as a partner and to help Oceaneering grow value and service delivery across all of their segments," said Bob Baughman, CEO HUVRdata. "Working together will drive advancements beneficial to our entire industry."
Also on Monday, Oceaneering said that its 

Technology Energy Products Industry News Activity Software


Trending Offshore News

The Ocean Princess is pictured under way before the contact (left); and platform SP-83A is pictured before the contact (right). (Source: © Malcom Cotte MarineTraffic.com; Arena Offshore - via NTSB)

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error,...
Offshore
Credit: mariusltu/AdobeStock

Norway's Aker BP to Drill Wells in Arctic Barents Sea, CEO...
Drilling

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Woodside in Talks to Sell Stake in Scarborough Gas Field

Woodside in Talks to Sell Stake in Scarborough Gas Field

Helix Robotics Solutions Extends Sheila Bordelon Vessel Charter

Helix Robotics Solutions Extends Sheila Bordelon Vessel Charter

Schlumberger Joins Shared Offshore Seismic Data Base 'Versal'

Schlumberger Joins Shared Offshore Seismic Data Base 'Versal'

Kongsberg Digital Launches App to Provide Drillers with Up-to-date Well Insights

Kongsberg Digital Launches App to Provide Drillers with Up-to-date Well Insights

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine