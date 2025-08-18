Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Looks to Increase Production at Three FPSOs

© Giampaolo - stock.adobe.com
© Giampaolo - stock.adobe.com

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras is looking to increase production at three floating offshore production platforms (FPSO) it operates in the country, the head of Exploration and Production, Sylvia dos Anjos, said on Monday.

Production at the firm's Almirante Tamandare FPSO in Buzios field could increase from the current 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), reached last week, to 250,000 bpd, Anjos said, adding it also looks to increase output at the Marechal Duque de Caxias FPSO, in Santos Basin.

Anjos did not name the third FPSO. Both FPSOs mentioned by name have already reached peak production, but the state-run oil firm is negotiating with Netherland's SBM Offshore and Japan's Modec to increase production beyond that limit, said Anjos.

"There are contracts to renegotiate," said Anjos, adding that there is "good will" by the firms operating the vessels.

(Reuters)

