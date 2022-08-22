Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ecochlor Launches “EcoOne Container Unit” for Offshore Market

August 22, 2022

Image courtesy Ecochlor
Image courtesy Ecochlor
Image courtesy Ecochlor
Image courtesy Ecochlor

Ecochlor launched a containerized version of the EcoOne filterless ballast water management system (BWMS), targeting the Semi-Submersible Rigs, Jack-Up Rigs, Drillships, FPSOs, FSRUs and other vessels with infrequent ballasting operations at medium to high flow rates.

“The EcoOne Container Unit offers incredible benefits to Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODU),” said Andrew Marshall, Ecochlor CEO. “One system can simultaneously serve up to four separate sea chests or quadrants, in the case of the semi-submersible rigs. It also allows for gravity ballasting on uptake and discharge, and has very low power requirements. Plus, a single unit can be easily shared between multiple rigs and/or vessels. This is a great break-through for the offshore market as they have faced difficulty complying with the BWM Convention due to a lack of systems that work reliably and cost-effectively for their unique needs.”

The EcoOne Container Unit has a small footprint and does not require filters. Installation requirements below deck and in the pontoons are minimal with only one-way, 1”/DN25 piping. Additionally, the container can be removed while the MODU is stationary, saving valuable deck space.

Watch a recent interview with Ecochlor CEO Andrew Marshall on Maritime Reporter TV: 



Technology Ballast Water Management Systems


Trending Offshore News

Tungsten Explorer drillship owned by Vantage Drilling - Credit Vantage Drilling

Eni, Total Make 'Significant' Gas Find Offshore Cyprus
Energy
Copyright burnstuff2003/AdobeStock

Navigating a Minefield: Why UXO Could Hamper the UK’s...
Industry News

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Dijkstra Takes Over as Jadeston Energy CFO

Dijkstra Takes Over as Jadeston Energy CFO

Sapura Energy Sells Three Offshore Rigs for Scrap

Sapura Energy Sells Three Offshore Rigs for Scrap

Turkey: Trillion Energy to Start Drilling at Black Sea Gas Field in September

Turkey: Trillion Energy to Start Drilling at Black Sea Gas Field in September

Japanese Firms Working on Ammonia Floating Storage & Regasification Barge

Japanese Firms Working on Ammonia Floating Storage & Regasification Barge

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine