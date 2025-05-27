SeaRenergy, Tethys Robotics Partner on Subsea Inspection Services

SeaRenergy Offshore Holding GmbH and Tethys Robotics AG will partner to integrate the Tethys ONE system into SeaRenergy's offshore service portfolio, enhancing the efficiency and quality of subsea inspections.

The Tethys ONE is an underwater robot designed for automated subsea inspections with maximum flexibility. Equipped with advanced navigation systems as well as acoustic and contact-based data collection sensors, it enables high-quality inspections even in challenging underwater conditions. Its ease of deployment and adaptability make it a valuable addition to SeaRenergy's portfolio of offshore services.

SeaRenergy will now offer offshore clients subsea services powered by the Tethys ONE, enabling more agile and cost-effective inspections across a wide range of assets, including wind farms, cables, and pipelines. The partnership will commence with pilot projects in the North Sea and Baltic Sea regions, focusing on the inspection of offshore wind farm structures and subsea cables.