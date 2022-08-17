FEED Contract Awarded for Ulsan Gray Whale 3 Floating Wind Farm in S. Korea

Technip Energies, in consortium with Subsea 7 and Samkang M&T, has been selected by Corio Generation and TotalEnergies to perform a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for their Ulsan Gray Whale 3 Offshore Windfarm project, located offshore the East Coast of South Korea.

The FEED contract covers engineering for floater, mooring, and inter-array cable (IAC) in collaboration with a wind turbine supplier.

The design of the floating foundation will include Technip Energies’ in-house floater technology INO15. With a capacity of 15 megawatts, INO15 technology is a three columns semi-submersible floater suited for large series production.

The Gray Whale 3, aiming to develop a 504MW floating offshore wind farm located around 60 to 70 kilometers from Onsan Port in Ulsan, is one of the three offshore wind projects with a total installed capacity of 1.5 gigawatts that Corio Generation and TotalEnergies are promoting

