Solstad Offshore Wins AHTS Deals with Equinor, Enauta

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has exercised an option to extend the contract for Solstad Offshore's Normand Ferking AHTS vessel for one more year to November 2023.

Equinor has the option to extend the contract for a further one year after the expiration of the current contract. Normand Ferking has been on contract with Equinor since 2007 and will continue to support Equinor's activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

In addition, Solstad Offshore said Tuesday that its AHTS Normand Topazio had been fixed to Brazil's Enauta Energia for 300 days firm plus 220 days of options.

The contract is expected to start in the third quarter of 2022, and the vessel will support Enauta's drilling and production activities at the Atlanta Field in the Santos Basin.