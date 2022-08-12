Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aquadrill, Diamond Offshore Extend Auriga Drillship Deal

August 12, 2022

Credit: Aquadrill
Credit: Aquadrill

Offshore drilling company Aquadrill -  ex-Seadrill Partners - has extended the charter hire agreement for its Auriga drillship with Diamond Offshore Drilling after reaching an agreement on the one-year mutually agreed option in the current underlying drilling contract.

To remind, the two companies first entered into a charter hire agreement for the rig in September 2021 under which Diamond Offshore was to manage the rig on behalf of Aquadrill. The deal included a one-year option.

Under the terms of the extension, Aquadrill will provide the Auriga for a one year drilling contract plus a one year mutually agreed option for operations in the US Gulf of Mexico. The charter hire agreement will be extended if the parties mutually agree to exercise the optional term.

"The terms of the charter hire agreement are consistent with the current management services agreements in place between the company and the Manager [Diamond Offshore]. Further, the resulting financial benefits for the company are as if the company had entered into the drilling contract directly.)

The total contract value for the firm portion of the drilling contract is expected to be $150 million and the start is expected in March 2023 in direct continuation with the current drilling contract.

The Auriga is currently on a contract with BP. According to Diamond Offshore's fleet status report issued on August 10, the 2013-built rig was expected to remain with BP in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico until the first quarter of 2024.

Drilling Industry News Activity North America Drilling Rigs


Trending Offshore News

The Johan Castberg FPSO arrives at Aker Solutions' yard in Stord earlier this year (Photo: Equinor)

Fire Breaks Out Aboard Equinor's Castberg FPSO at Norway...
Shipbuilding
Illustration only - Credit: Saipem/cropped

Saipem Nets $900M Deal to Deliver Angola's First...
Energy

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

E.ON More Than Halves Value of Nord Stream 1 Stake as Uncertainty Grows

E.ON More Than Halves Value of Nord Stream 1 Stake as Uncertainty Grows

Methane Emissions from U.S. Shallow Offshore Platforms Exceed Those on Land, Study Finds

Methane Emissions from U.S. Shallow Offshore Platforms Exceed Those on Land, Study Finds

Rig on the Move: Eco Atlantic to Spud 'Transformational' Gazania-1 Well Off S. Africa in September

Rig on the Move: Eco Atlantic to Spud 'Transformational' Gazania-1 Well Off S. Africa in September

Danish Firm Wants to Build 3GW Offshore Wind Farm in Australia

Danish Firm Wants to Build 3GW Offshore Wind Farm in Australia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine