Seaway 7 Orders JDR Cables for German Offshore Wind Farm

Seaway 7, a renewables subsidiary of Subsea 7, has ordered 66kV subsea array cables for the EnBW He Dreiht offshore wind farm in Germany from the subsea cable maker JDR.

JDR will supply 100km of 66kV array cable that will connect the 64 wind turbines at the 900MW offshore wind farm. JDR won the contract through a competitive tender.

The EnBW He Dreiht offshore wind farm is located within the German Exclusive Economic Zone of the North Sea, around 85km north of the Borkum Island and 95km west of the Helgoland Island.

The wind farm will be the first to use offshore wind turbines with a capacity of 15MW each. These will be supplied by Vestas. The project is scheduled to be operational by 2025.

The cables will be manufactured at JDR’s facility in Hartlepool, UK, before being installed on the project in 2025. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

