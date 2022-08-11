Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seaway 7 Orders JDR Cables for German Offshore Wind Farm

August 11, 2022

Credit: JDR
Credit: JDR

Seaway 7, a renewables subsidiary of Subsea 7, has ordered 66kV subsea array cables for the EnBW He Dreiht offshore wind farm in Germany from the subsea cable maker JDR.

JDR will supply 100km of 66kV array cable that will connect the 64 wind turbines at the 900MW offshore wind farm. JDR won the contract through a competitive tender.

The EnBW He Dreiht offshore wind farm is located within the German Exclusive Economic Zone of the North Sea, around 85km north of the Borkum Island and 95km west of the Helgoland Island. 

The wind farm will be the first to use offshore wind turbines with a capacity of 15MW each. These will be supplied by Vestas. The project is scheduled to be operational by 2025.

The cables will be manufactured at JDR’s facility in Hartlepool, UK, before being installed on the project in 2025. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

Related:

Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Subsea Cables


Trending Offshore News

Credit: INPEX

INPEX Files $970M Claim Against DSME for Ichthys Venturer...
Offshore
Ocean Blackhornet - ©smp/MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Reels in $610M in New Drilling Rig...
Drilling

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

ScottishPower Starts Work on East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm

ScottishPower Starts Work on East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm

Germany's RWE Widens Global Search for LNG Supplies

Germany's RWE Widens Global Search for LNG Supplies

Nigerian President Pulls Approval of Exxon Mobil's Offshore Asset Sale

Nigerian President Pulls Approval of Exxon Mobil's Offshore Asset Sale

Deutsche Windtechnik Wins 'Cluster' Subsea Inspection Work

Deutsche Windtechnik Wins 'Cluster' Subsea Inspection Work

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine