Heerema to Install Monopiles for 900MW Offshore Wind Farm in Germany

Heerema Marine Contractors has won a contract to install foundations for EnBW's 900MW He Dreiht offshore wind farm in Germany.

Under the contract, the Dutch offshore installation company will be responsible for the transportation and installation of 64 monopiles and transition pieces.

During operations, Heerema will use the IHC IQIP double-walled noise mitigation system NMS-10,000 amongst other systems to reduce noise pollution, Heerema Marine Contractors said.

Heerema CEO, Koos-Jan van Brouwershaven said: 'We are delighted to be EnBW's chosen contractor, and we must credit the Heerema team and our client for their excellent collaboration in finding the most suited solutions for the He Dreiht project.'

The He Dreiht wind farm is located in the German North Sea, 90 km northwest of Borkum and about 110 km west of Heligoland. With a capacity of 900 MW, He Dreiht is one of the largest planned offshore wind power projects in Europe and is scheduled to go into operation in 2025.

Heerema's Offshore Wind Director, Jeroen van Oosten said: 'We are committed to increasing our market share in large monopile installations for offshore wind, and are proud to be chosen to enable EnBW to deliver 900 MW of renewable energy.'

EnBW He Dreiht Project Director, Jörn Däinghaus said: ‘Heerema is a contractor with a high level of experience and excellent technological know-how. We look forward to working with Heerema to develop and install our first subsidy-free offshore wind park.’

While it did not say which crane vessel would be used for the installation works, Heerema Marine Contractors shared an artist's impression showing the Thialf semi-submersible crane vessel.