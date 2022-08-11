Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell Hires Maersk Supply Service to Fix FPSO Mooring Lines in Brazil

August 11, 2022

Credit: Maersk Supply Service
Danish offshore vessel owner, Maersk Supply Service has won a contract with Shell in Brazil for the mooring line remediation of the FPSO Fluminense, located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The scope of the project includes remediation work on two of the Fluminense FPSO's mooring lines.

"With the onshore engineering already well underway, offshore operations are due to run for three weeks from late August 2022," Maersk Supply Service said. 

The offshore work will use up to three of Maersk Supply Service’s anchor handling vessels to hold the FPSO on station and perform subsea operations. 

This will be the third time Maersk Supply Service supports Shell Brasil on the FPSO Fluminense’s mooring lines, having completed a station-keeping assignment during the emergency removal of a Gas Lift Riser earlier this year, and provided mooring lines life extension solutions in 2019. 

Once the project is completed, Maersk Supply Service will have either replaced or maintained each one of the mooring lines holding the FPSO Fluminense in place. Financial details of the latest contract were not disclosed.

