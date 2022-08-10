Subsea tie-backs: Aker BP Files Development Plan for Trell & Trine Discoveries

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP on Wednesday filed a plan for development and operation (PDO) for Trell & Trine offshore oil development project to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE).

The Trell (production licence 102 F/G) and Trine (production licence 036E/F) discoveries are located 24 kilometers east of the Alvheim production vessel (FPSO).

The Trell & Trine development is planned with three wells and two new subsea installations (manifolds) to be tied back to existing infrastructure on East Kameleon and further on to the Alvheim FPSO.

One of the three wells is Trell Nord, which, although not yet proven, has a high likelihood of discovery, Aker BP said.

When the Trell production well is drilled, the plan is to first prove hydrocarbons in Trell Nord, then drill the wells in Trell and Trine.

The program will conclude with the production well in Trell Nord. Total investments are estimated to be approximately NOK 6 billion (about USD 700 million). Production is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2025. Recoverable resources in Trell & Trine are estimated to be approximately 25 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The Alvheim area includes satellite fields Bøyla, Vilje, Volund and Skogul. All of these fields are produced via the Alvheim FPSO, which came on stream on 8 June 2008. When the Alvheim development was approved, the recoverable resources were estimated at just under 200 million barrels. Since then, close to 550 million barrels have been produced from the Alvheim area, Aker BP said.

The ambition is to develop and produce a billion barrels from the area by 2040.

"When Trell and Trine are approved, the Alvheim area will surpass 750 million barrels either produced or sanctioned for development. Along with our partners, we see good opportunities for both connecting more discoveries to the established infrastructure in the area, as well as working to mature new exploration prospects," says VP Operations & Asset Development - Alvheim Asset, Thomas Hoff-Hansen.