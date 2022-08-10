Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
McDermott Nets Offshore Pipeline, Cable FEED Deal in Qatar

August 10, 2022

Offshore engineering and construction firm McDermott has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract by QatarEnergy for the North Field South (NFS) Offshore Pipelines and Power/FO cables Project. 

The new contract is in addition to the awards received by McDermott this year for the NFS Jackets and Topsides and Pipelines for the North Field Expansion Project (NFXP).  

The NFS infrastructure is part of the NFXP development and is designed to supply feed gas for two additional LNG trains and help increase total LNG production in Qatar from the current 77 million tons per annum (MTPA) to 126 MTPA.  

The scope of the contract comprises developing FEED studies for offshore and onshore pipelines, cables, and associated facilities. The project will be managed from the McDermott Doha office with support from Chennai. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

