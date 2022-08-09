ExxonMobil Taps Acorn for EIA Work on Fifth Offshore Development in Guyana

ExxonMobil has hired Acorn International, an environmental and risk management consultancy with offices in Boston and Houston, to perform an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and lead the public consultation program for the Uaru Project, Exxon's fifth offshore development project in Guyana.

The proposed project, located in the eastern portion of the giant Stabroek Block, where two FPSOs are currently producing oil - Liza Destiny and Liza Unity - is located around 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Georgetown. Production is planned to begin at the end of 2026- 2027. The Uaru discovery was made in 2020.

“Acorn International is proud that our team was selected to lead the EIA and public consultation program for the Uaru Project,” said President, Dean Slocum. “We look forward to bringing our team’s deep experience in initiating a robust public consultation program to build awareness of this important project and actively engage all parties who may be affected.”

According to Acorn, the company has conducted EIAs and facilitated public consultation programs for many of the world’s largest energy-related projects and companies, as well as global mining/resource projects and corporations.

World Energy Reports recently said that ExxonMobil was expected to order a 5th FPSO for the Stabroek block soon.

"It will be used to develop the Mako and Uaru discoveries. The FPSO will have 250,000+ b/d oil and 400+ mmcf/d gas production capability," WER said in its report.

Just a fortnight ago, ExxonMobil said it had made two discoveries in the Stabroek Block, at the Seabob and Kiru-Kiru wells. These were ExxonMobil's sixth and seventh discoveries in the block this year alone. The company's total number of discoveries in Guyana now stands at more than 25, with more than 11 billion barrels of oil discovered.

Production from two FPSOs currently operating offshore Guyana - both supplied by SBM Offshore - has exceeded their initial combined target of 340,000 barrels per day.

A third project in the offshore block, Payara, is expected to produce 220,000 barrels per day. Construction on its FPSO, the Prosperity FPSO, is five months ahead of schedule, with start-up likely before year-end 2023. The fourth project, Yellowtail, is expected to produce 250,000 barrels per day when the ONE GUYANA FPSO comes online in 2025. The Prosperity and the ONE Guyana are being supplied by SBM Offshore, too.



