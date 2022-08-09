Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TDI-Brooks Adds New Tools to Shallow Water Geotechnical Kit

August 9, 2022

Credit: TDI Brooks
Credit: TDI Brooks

Marine survey specialist TDI-Brooks said Tuesday it had brought online a shallow water (<75-m) pneumatic vibracore (pVC) to supplement its other electric VC options (Feritech FT550 and Rossfelder P-5).  

According to the company, the pVC is a lightweight (4,600-lb in air), high-power vibracorer. 

The pVC can be used for cores up to 6-m in length (and down to 9-m or 12-m with frame extension).  

"The topside display informs the winchman of the exact barrel penetration into the soil at any point during the vibrating insertion.  The pVC has been deployed successfully on the US East Coast >200 times for offshore wind farm (OSWF) projects," the company said.

For cone penetration testing (CPT) acquisition,  TDI-Brooks has the Neptune 5000 CPT system with its 50-kN push.Deployment of the TDI-Brooks Neptune 5000 off its research vessel R/V BROOK McCALL, operating off the NE US.

Additionally, TDI-Brooks has said it has added a second Datem Neptune Seabed CTP to its inventory which now includes both N3K and N5K units. 

In early 2023, TDI-Brooks plans to bring online for its shallow water geotechnical kit a Manta-200 CPT.

