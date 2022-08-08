Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MODEC, Toyo to Form Engineering JV for Large-Scale FPSOs

August 8, 2022

Credit: MODEC (File Photo)
Credit: MODEC (File Photo)

FPSO leasing specialist MODEC and Toyo Engineering Corporation have executed a deal to form a joint venture company for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) business of FPSO vessels. 

The establishment of the joint venture company, to be named Offshore Frontier Solutions and based in Singapore, is subject to obtaining official permits and approvals from relevant authorities.

MODEC said the move would boost its engineering and project management capabilities to meet clients’ requirements and expectations and help develop environmentally-friendly technologies for next-generation FPSOs.

"For the past 15 years, MODEC has been collaborating with TOYO, which boasts a robust track record as a global engineering group, on the topside EPC scopes for several FPSO projects. 

"Through the establishment of the joint venture company, MODEC and TOYO will further deepen the form of collaboration and jointly strengthen the engineering and project management capabilities in order to carry
out the challenging large-scale FPSO projects, and the two companies jointly aim to strengthen the technological capabilities and competitiveness in the FPSO industry," MODEC said.

MODEC will own 65% of the JV, with TOYO owning the remaining 35%

Engineering Activity FPSO Asia Floating Production


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Exmar)

Eni Buys Exmar's Tango FLNG for Use in the Congo
LNG
Petrojarl Knarr ©Teekay

Equinor Makes Move on Rosebank
Energy

Insight

US Stays the Course Toward Offshore Wind Targets

US Stays the Course Toward Offshore Wind Targets

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Keppel Terminates Semi-sub Rig, Jack-up Rig, and Liftboat Orders as Clients Fail to Pay Up

Keppel Terminates Semi-sub Rig, Jack-up Rig, and Liftboat Orders as Clients Fail to Pay Up

MODEC, Toyo to Form Engineering JV for Large-Scale FPSOs

MODEC, Toyo to Form Engineering JV for Large-Scale FPSOs

International Breakthrough: Reach Subsea's OCTIO Nets 4D Geophysical Monitoring Work in Australia

International Breakthrough: Reach Subsea's OCTIO Nets 4D Geophysical Monitoring Work in Australia

EMAR Offshore Services Buys Two Fast Crew Suppliers for Oil & Gas Work in Angola

EMAR Offshore Services Buys Two Fast Crew Suppliers for Oil & Gas Work in Angola

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine