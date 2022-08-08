Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
EMAR Offshore Services Buys Two Fast Crew Suppliers for Oil & Gas Work in Angola

August 8, 2022

Credit: Damen
Dutch maritime services firm EMAR Offshore Services has bought two Damen Fast Crew Suppliers (FCS) 2206 for an undisclosed fee.

The first vessel, named E-Six, has already begun operations in Angola, supporting the local oil and gas industry, and will be joined by the E-Seven shortly, Damen said.

The 22-meter Damen FCS 2206 design features a 25m² cargo deck and the capacity to carry up to 42 personnel plus two crew at speeds of up to 32 knots.

The vessels of this design have a range of up to 315nm at maximum speed in its standard configuration but, with the addition of the optional extra fuel tank, E-Six and E-Seven have a range of 350nm and will be able to reach even the most remote oil and gas platforms.

Additional optional extras specified by EMAR include fire-fighting capability, secondary gensets for redundancy, and an autopilot and night vision package. Both vessels were built at Damen Shipyards Antalya, Turkey, Damen Shipyards’ specialist aluminum shipbuilding facility.

Credit: Damen

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Activity Africa Fast Crew Boats


