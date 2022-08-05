KOTUG To Support Liza FPSOs Off Guyana

KOTUG's subsidiary KOTUG Guyana has been awarded a second contract by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana to support operations in Guyana.

KOTUG’s latest addition, the 120 tonnes bollard pull strong SD Honour, will join the fleet of dedicated offshore terminal tugs supporting the two floating production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs), Liza Destiny and Liza Unity, on the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana with static tow, push-pull duties and general offshore support to very large crude carriers (VLCCs) taking offload cargo from the FPSOs.



KOTUG International has been supporting EEPGL since October 2020 with the offshore terminal tug SD Power, marking KOTUG’s first operation in South America.



“The addition of the SD Honour to KOTUG’s operations is a reflection of KOTUG’s high values and standards with regards to safe operations, teamwork and maritime excellence. Strengthened by the outstanding performance of the crew onboard the SD Power, we are proud to be able to contribute to the rapid growth of EEPGL ’s operations and continue our pleasant and transparent working relationship. With our expertise and large fleet of Offshore Support Vessels, we can support offshore floating projects that emerge in response to rising energy demand at short notice” Says Ard-Jan Kooren – CEO and President of KOTUG International.

ExxonMobil’s first offshore Guyana project, Liza Phase 1, began producing via the Liza Destiny FPSO in late 2019. Liza Phase 2, via the, Liza Unity FPSO, started production in February and ramped-up to 220,000 boepd in five months.

In July, the U.S. major said it is already producing more than the 340,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) target it had originally set for itself by the end of 2022 in Guyana.

Guyana’s Stabroek block is 6.6 million acres (26,800 square kilometers). ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is the operator and holds 45% interest in the block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30% interest, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25% interest.