Saipem Wins Contract to Install Pipeline off Italy

Italian energy industry services provider Saipem said it has secured a contract worth approximately €300 million for the transport and installation of an offshore gas pipeline offshore Italy.

The E&C contract was awarded by Eni subsidiary Enimed.

In total, 60 kilometers of 14-inch gas pipeline will connect the four wells of Argo and Cassiopea fields to the Sicilian coast. Maximum water depth is 660 meters. Saipem said it intends to use its pipelay vessels Castorone and Castoro 10 for the project.

In addition, the company's Saipem 3000 crane ship will install umbilicals connecting Cassiopea wells to the Prezioso platform.