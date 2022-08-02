Aker Solutions Wins Contract to Build Shell's Jackdaw Platform

Norwegian engineering firm Aker Solutions said on Tuesday it has won a contract from Shell to build an offshore platform for Britain's Jackdaw gas field.

The offshore field about 250 kilometers east of Aberdeen is expected to account for over 6% of British North Sea gas output at its peak production in by the middle of this decade, Shell has said.

To lower the costs, the field will be produced by using a wellhead platform that is not permanently manned, tied-back to the nearby Shearwater platform.

Aker Solutions said it would book an order intake of between 2 billion and 3 billion Norwegian crowns ($206 million-$309 million) for the contract in the third quarter.

"We are pleased that Shell selects us to develop a cost-effective platform for this major North Sea gas field," Aker Solutions said in a statement.





($1 = 9.7063 Norwegian crowns)

(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)