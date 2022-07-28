Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Eni Takes FID on Angolan Gas First

July 28, 2022

Eni, with its partners in the New Gas Consortium, has taken a final investment decision in Angola's first non-associated gas development project, the development of the Quiluma and Maboqueiro (Q&M) fields.

The project includes two offshore wellhead platforms, an onshore gas processing plant and a connection to Angola LNG plant for the marketing of condensates and gas via LNG cargoes. Project execution activities will start in 2022 with a first gas planned in 2026 and an expected production of 330 mmscf/day at plateau (approximately 4 billion cubic meters/year).

Eni says the sanctioning of the Q&M Project is an important milestone towards unlocking new undeveloped sources of energy, sustaining a reliable supply of gas to the Angola LNG plant, and fostering the continued economic and social development of Angola.

The New Gas Consortium partners encompass Eni (25.6%, operator), Chevron affiliate CABGOC (31%), Sonangol P&P (19.8%), bp (11.8%) and TotalEnergies (11.8%).

Eni holds a 13.6% interest in Angola LNG, together with Chevron affiliate CABGOC (36.4%), Sonangol (22.8%), bp (13.6%) and TotalEnergies (13.6%). The plant is located in Soyo, Province of Zaire and has a treatment capacity of approximately 353 bcf a year of feed gas and a liquefaction capacity of 5.2 mmtonnes a year of LNG.

Eni has been present in Angola since 1980. Currently, the company operates Blocks 15/06, Cabinda Norte, Cabinda Centro, 1/14, 28 and has in addition a stake in non-operated Blocks 0 (Cabinda), 3/05, 3/05A, 14, 14 K/A-IMI, 15.

In March 2022, Eni signed an agreement with bp to form a joint venture company called Azule Energy, combining both companies' businesses in Angola. The Operatorship of the Q&M Project will be guaranteed by Azule Energy after the Completion Date of the transaction.

