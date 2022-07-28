Subsea 7, Van Oord Ink Exxon Guyana Contract

Subsea 7 and Van Oord have been awarded a contract by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) for the Gas to Energy project offshore Guyana, in water depths of up to 1,450 metres.

The scope covers the project management, engineering, and installation of approximately 190 kilometres of pipeline, with an associated shallow water portion and onshore approach making landfall to the west of the Demerara River, along the coast of Guyana.

EEPGL's gas to power projects seeks to link the Liza development Phases 1 and 2 floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessels, the Liza Destiny and Unity, in the Stabroek block onshore Guyana, to supply gas to the country.

ExxonMobil’s local affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) has been reported to say a minimum of 50 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) will be transported through the pipeline by 2024 and that the pipeline would have a maximum capacity of 130 mmscfd.

Craig Broussard, Vice President for Subsea 7 US, said: "We are honoured to have been selected for Guyana Gas to Energy. This is an important project to support the Guyanese people and we look forward to continuing our relationship with EEPGL in one of the most prolific and exciting development basins in the world.”

Hans van Gaalen, Commercial Director for Van Oord, adds: “Van Oord is honoured to have been selected for the Guyana Gas to Energy project in cooperation with Subsea 7. Developing the coastal infrastructure for the project will allow our Subsea 7 and Van Oord consortium to positively contribute to the development of Guyana’s electricity supply which in turn will reduce Guyana’s dependence on imported fuels.”