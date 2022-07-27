Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Oceaneering Wins ROV Service Contract Offshore Brazil

July 27, 2022

(Photo: Oceaneering)
(Photo: Oceaneering)

Oceaneering International on Wednesday announced its Subsea Robotics segment has been awarded a service contract supporting Petrobras projects off the coast of Brazil. The contract is for four years plus options to extend.

The Houston-based engineering and services firm said it will provide survey and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services for AKOFS Offshore’s subsea equipment support vessel (SESV) Aker Wayfarer. The scope of work includes the provision of two Millennium Plus work class ROVs, complete specialized tooling packages for each ROV, ROV personnel for simultaneous operations and survey equipment and personnel. 

Tiago Crespo, Oceaneering's Director for Subsea Robotics Brazil and Rest of Americas, said, “We are delighted to work with AKOFS to support Petrobras’s offshore activities. With AKOFS, this will be the first time we will be providing survey services for Petrobras on an SESV.”

In addition to this latest service contract, Oceaneering has been awarded work on 11 rigs offshore Brazil over the past 12 months, the company said.

