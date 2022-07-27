Petrofac Scores North Sea Contract Extension from EnQuest

Energy services firm Petrofac said it has been awarded a contract extension from EnQuest that will take its tenure supporting the Kittiwake platform into two decades.

Under the terms of the three-year contract renewal, Petrofac will continue in its capacity as Duty Holder of the Kittiwake platform in the Central North Sea. It has held the role with EnQuest since 2014, and the asset’s previous owners since 2003.

The Kittiwake platform is located 160km east of Aberdeen, in Licence block 21/18. The platform stands in a water depth of 85m.

The Kittiwake platform was installed in 1990 and is a fixed steel platform situated over the Kittiwake field. The Kittiwake field itself is no longer on production, but the platform processes production from a number of subsea tie-backs.

Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business, said, “We have developed a productive and longstanding relationship with EnQuest over the past eight years. This contract renewal is a great testament to this partnership, as well as our team’s high performance and strong knowledge of the asset.

“As we approach almost 20 years on Kittiwake, we’re pleased to continue working together to build on its stellar safety record, enhance its operational performance, and further extend the asset’s operating life.”