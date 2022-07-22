Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petronas to Contribute $13.25B to Malaysian Gov't Coffers in 2022

July 22, 2022

A Petronas FLNG - Credit: Petronas
A Petronas FLNG - Credit: Petronas

Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas is forecast to contribute to government coffers as much as 59 billion ringgit ($13.25 billion) this year, a cabinet minister said in a statement to parliament published Friday.

Petronas contributions are a significant source of revenue for the federal government, which is expecting to spend a record 77.3 billion ringgit ($17.37 billion) in subsidies and cash aid this year to help the public tackle inflation.  

In 2021, the company contributed 48.2 billion ringgit in dividends, taxes and cash payments to the government, its sole shareholder.

The contribution from Petronas in 2022 is estimated at around 55 to 59 billion ringgit, said minister for economy, Mustapa Mohamed. That includes dividends, taxes, petroleum cash payments, and export duties.

The estimates were based on Petronas' projections with the assumption that Brent crude oil prices remain at $100.03 a barrel and that production remains uninterrupted throughout the year, he said.

Petronas projects a total profit after tax of around 75-80 billion ringgit this year, Mustapa added.

Brent crude traded at $104.89 a barrel on Friday.

($1 = 4.4500 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Finance Energy Industry News Activity Production Asia


Trending Offshore News

(File photo: Shell)

Shell Places US Gulf of Mexico Assets Up for Sale
Deepwater
Ramform Sovereign - Credit: PGS

PGS Wins Seismic Survey Contracts in Indonesia and...
Vessels

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Woodside Clarifies Oil and Gas Output Outlook after Share Price Drop

Woodside Clarifies Oil and Gas Output Outlook after Share Price Drop

Siemens Energy Wins Its Largest Offshore Grid Connection Deal Ever

Siemens Energy Wins Its Largest Offshore Grid Connection Deal Ever

Petronas to Contribute $13.25B to Malaysian Gov't Coffers in 2022

Petronas to Contribute $13.25B to Malaysian Gov't Coffers in 2022

Petrobras' Oil Output Drops on Asset Sales, Work Stoppages

Petrobras' Oil Output Drops on Asset Sales, Work Stoppages

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine