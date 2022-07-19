Scania to Power Patriot's New CTV

Engine manufacturer Scania announced it has been selected by Patriot Offshore Maritime Services to power its new 27-meter aluminum crew transfer vessel (CTV), chartered by Vineyard Wind for support of the construction and management of its commercial offshore wind project.

The CTV will be built by Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding in Somerset, Mass. for mid-2023 delivery. Based on an Incat Crowther catamaran design, it will be capable of carrying up to 24 technicians and personnel. The vessel will be powered by four Scania DI16 082M 800-horsepower engines supplied by Mack Boring Parts & Co.

The new CTV will initially hail from New Bedford and other Massachusetts ports during construction of the Vineyard Wind 1 project, transporting personnel and equipment in support of the project. Vineyard Wind is building an 800-megawatt wind farm 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

“The demanding conditions that offshore CTVs encounter and the rigid schedules that they must stick to make speed and efficiency of the utmost importance,” said David Hughes, marine products sales manager, Scania USA. “Our DI16 engines provide the performance that Patriot was looking for and we are thrilled to be involved in this project.”

“Vineyard Wind is relying on us to ensure that the construction stays on schedule and that future management of this project operates smoothly,” said Michael Landry, president, Patriot Offshore Maritime Services. “To that end, we selected one of the most accomplished shipyards in the area and spec’d the highest quality components for the build. We were very impressed with the performance of the Scania engines and are confident that they will exceed our expectations.”

“We have a lot of experience building boats for the demanding applications our customers operate in,” said Peter Duclos, president, Gladding-Hearn. “Although this will be our first CTV powered by quad Scania engines, we are confident the high-quality build of the Scania engines will have no issue meeting those demands.”

Built on a Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) engine block and employing a simple wastegate turbocharger, the quad Scania DI16-liter engines deliver top-of-class performance without the need for additional turbos or superchargers, according to the manufacturer. The resulting lighter weight, combined with Scania’s proprietary Engine Management System (EMS) and common rail extra high-pressure injection system (XPI), optimizes fuel delivery enabling impressive torque, lower noise and exceptional fuel efficiency, Scania said.

