Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Mubadala Petroleum Books Borr Drilling Jack-up Rig

July 15, 2022

Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock
Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock

Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling has secured a binding Letter of Award for its jack-up drilling rig Mist.

The deal is with the Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Petroleum for drilling in Thailand. The contract length has an estimated duration of 210 days. The contract has an estimated value of $25.2 million. This set the dayrate to around $120,000.

According to Borr Drilling, the program is expected to start in January 2023.

The 2013-built Mist jack-up is a KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class rig. It can operate in water depths of up to 350 feet (106.68 meters). The rig is currently operating for PTTEP in Thailand, under a contract that expires in October 2022.

According to Wood Mackenzie data provided to Offshore Engineer, the global jack-up rig utilization in June was 66%, with 293 rigs on contract, and 148 available.

In Asia, jack-up utilization dipped 1% in June to 58%, with 84 rigs on contract, and 60 available.

Drilling Industry News Asia Shallow Water Drilling Rigs


Trending Offshore News

Energean Power en route to the Karish field - Credit: Energean, via Israel Energy Ministry

Hezbollah: 'No one' will Extract Gas From Maritime Zones...
Offshore
Credit: Yunneng (File photo)

Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project Suffers Delay as...
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Ex-BP Upstream Head to Become APA Chairman

Ex-BP Upstream Head to Become APA Chairman

Mubadala Petroleum Books Borr Drilling Jack-up Rig

Mubadala Petroleum Books Borr Drilling Jack-up Rig

EU Eyes Increased Imports of Azeri Gas in Pivot Away from Russia

EU Eyes Increased Imports of Azeri Gas in Pivot Away from Russia

U.S. Oil Mergers Drop to $12 Billion as Volatility Limits Deals

U.S. Oil Mergers Drop to $12 Billion as Volatility Limits Deals

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine