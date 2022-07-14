Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Reach Subsea Takes Volstad's Deep Cygnus Vessel on a 4-year Charter

July 14, 2022

Credit: David Meek/MarineTraffic,com
Credit: David Meek/MarineTraffic,com

Subsea service provider Reach Subsea has chartered Volstad Maritime's offshore construction vessel Deep Cygnus for four years, with an option to extend for one year.

The vessel will be equipped with launch and recovery systems (LARS) and ROVs before the delivery to Reach Subsea.

Reach will mobilize the 122-meter vessel during February/March 2023 and use the vessel on its own projects within IMR (inspection maintenance and repair) and light construction within the oil & gas and renewables sectors. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

"This subsea spread is well suited for our core focus markets and has a good fit with the tenders we currently have outstanding," Reach Subsea said.

Battery installation on the vessel is scheduled for the winter of 2023/2024.

Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea: "We have entered a phase of strong market development for subsea services, and with Deep Cygnus we are securing capacity for the coming years, during the transition to more unmanned operations with our Reach Remote concept. 

"Deep Cygnus is a vessel that fits nicely into our focus markets. The vessel has a solid track record within the renewables segment, which we intend to use as a door opener for selling subsea services to the same clients. Volstad Maritime is a new supplier to us, but we have been very pleased with what we have seen so far on the vessel and within the organization."

Offshore Energy Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity Europe


Trending Offshore News

Research vessel at the Taylor Energy oil spill site offshore of Louisiana pre-containment. (Photo: NOAA)

One Million Gallons Collected from US' Longest Running Oil...
Offshore
Credit: Yunneng (File photo)

Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project Suffers Delay as...
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Shell Wants to Share More of its Blockbuster Profits with Shareholders, CEO says

Shell Wants to Share More of its Blockbuster Profits with Shareholders, CEO says

Wartsila to Slash Up to 450 Jobs in Italy

Wartsila to Slash Up to 450 Jobs in Italy

Hezbollah: 'No one' will Extract Gas From Maritime Zones if Lebanon Unable To do So

Hezbollah: 'No one' will Extract Gas From Maritime Zones if Lebanon Unable To do So

Reach Subsea Takes Volstad's Deep Cygnus Vessel on a 4-year Charter

Reach Subsea Takes Volstad's Deep Cygnus Vessel on a 4-year Charter

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine