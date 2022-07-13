ScottishPower Renewables Taps Cadeler for East Anglia Offshore Wind Work

Danish offshore wind installation contractor Cadeler has signed a vessel reservation deal with ScottishPower Renewables, a UK subsidiary of the Spanish renewable energy giant Iberdrola.

The vessel reservation agreement is for the transport and installation of 95 wind turbine generators (WTGs), which are set to be installed during 2026 in the North Sea. The wind farm will have a total capacity of 1.4 GW.

Also, Cadeler has signed two preferred bidder agreements for East Anglia One North and East Anglia Two offshore wind farm projects. The total value of these agreements ranges from 90 to 225 million Euros.

The East Anglia Hub consists of three phases: East Anglia One North, East Anglia Two, and East Anglia Three. The overall capacity of the East Anglia Hub will be around 3 GW.

"For this large project Cadeler will deploy both one of its O-class vessels featuring the new crane, as well as one of the two newbuild X-class vessels," Cadeler said.

Cadeler is currently in the process of building two new X-class vessels and aims to have the first newbuild ready for operation by the second half of 2024.

“Cadeler is very pleased to initiate a new partnership with ScottishPower Renewables. The East Anglia Hub is a massive and highly ambitious project that paves the way for the largest order we have ever had in the history of Cadeler in terms of size and scale. Our new fleet [is] being built with exactly these large-scale projects in mind, and it feels great to be able to see our teams showcase their experience, while putting our new vessels to good use and show their true potential,” says Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.

"We’re pleased to be working with Cadeler at ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia Hub, as work starts apace to get our offshore windfarms up, running and supplying the country with clean, green power. Our green energy projects, including the East Anglia Hub, offer life-changing jobs, partnerships and opportunities that go well beyond local ports and towns.

"They offer economic and environmental benefits for communities across the country and will deliver energy security without comprising our net zero ambitions,” says Ross Ovens, Project Director for East Anglia Hub at ScottishPower Renewables.