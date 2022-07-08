Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Iberdrola Secures Financial Viability for 16 New UK Renewables Projects

July 8, 2022

Credit: ScottishPower
Credit: ScottishPower

Spanish power group Iberdrola will develop 16 new renewables projects in the UK after it secured their financial viability through contracts for difference (CfD) with the British government, the company said on Thursday.

Through ScottishPower, its subsidiary in the UK, Iberdrola has obtained CfDs for its large East Anglia Three offshore wind project as well as five smaller onshore wind projects and 10 photovoltaic sites.

The news is an important step towards the construction of the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm, which will involve investments of about 4 billion euros, the company said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Yann Morell Y Alcover; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Successful ScottishPower Projects 

Offshore wind  
East Anglia Three  1400MWEast Anglia
Onshore wind   
Arecleoch74.1MWSouth Ayrshire
Cumberhead West119MWSouth Lanarkshire
Douglas West Extension71.5MWSouth Lanarkshire
Hagshaw Hill Repowering79.8MWSouth Lanarkshire
Kilgallioch51.3MWDumfries & Galloway
Solar  
Brigstock49.3MWNorth Northamptonshire
Bryn Henllys26.3MWSwansea
Down Barn Farm40MWWiltshire
Sparrow Lodge Farm20MWNorthamptonshire
Tuckey Farm25MWBuckinghamshire
Wood Lane40MWNottinghamshire
Speyslaw20MWMoray
Milton49.9MWMoray
Longney25MWGloucestershire
Ranksborough30MWRutland
Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables


Trending Offshore News

©Colin Ward / AdobeStock

Ørsted Awarded CfD for 2,85 GW Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind...
Energy
Illustration only - Credit: Pvince73/AdobeStock

New Fortress Energy to Deploy FLNG Unit to Develop...
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

EXPLAINER: How Can Japan Secure Enough Gas if Sakhalin Supply Is Cut

EXPLAINER: How Can Japan Secure Enough Gas if Sakhalin Supply Is Cut

Shell's Edinburgh Offshore Well Comes Up Dry

Shell's Edinburgh Offshore Well Comes Up Dry

This Way, Model-based Systems Engineering Effectively Helps You in the Concept Design Phase

This Way, Model-based Systems Engineering Effectively Helps You in the Concept Design Phase

Decom Engineering Wins Contracts in UK North Sea and W. Africa

Decom Engineering Wins Contracts in UK North Sea and W. Africa

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine