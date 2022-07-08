Iberdrola Secures Financial Viability for 16 New UK Renewables Projects

Spanish power group Iberdrola will develop 16 new renewables projects in the UK after it secured their financial viability through contracts for difference (CfD) with the British government, the company said on Thursday.

Through ScottishPower, its subsidiary in the UK, Iberdrola has obtained CfDs for its large East Anglia Three offshore wind project as well as five smaller onshore wind projects and 10 photovoltaic sites.

The news is an important step towards the construction of the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm, which will involve investments of about 4 billion euros, the company said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Yann Morell Y Alcover; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Successful ScottishPower Projects

Offshore wind East Anglia Three 1400MW East Anglia

Onshore wind Arecleoch 74.1MW South Ayrshire Cumberhead West 119MW South Lanarkshire Douglas West Extension 71.5MW South Lanarkshire Hagshaw Hill Repowering 79.8MW South Lanarkshire Kilgallioch 51.3MW Dumfries & Galloway